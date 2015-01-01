|
Davidson CA, Jackson KT, Kennedy K, Stoyanovich E, Mantler T. Matern. Child Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36800061
OBJECTIVES: Vaccine hesitancy (VH) in maternal decision-making is important to understand to achieve community immunity targets and optimize pediatric COVID-19 vaccine adoption. COVID-19 is exacerbating the risk of intimate partner violence (IPV) for women in abusive relationships, a known risk factor for maternal VH. This project aimed to: (1) determine if IPV impacts maternal VH in Canada; and (2) understand maternal attitudes towards routine childhood vaccines and a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in Canada.
Canada; Pediatric; Intimate partner violence; Mothers; COVID-19 vaccines