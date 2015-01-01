Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Vaccine hesitancy (VH) in maternal decision-making is important to understand to achieve community immunity targets and optimize pediatric COVID-19 vaccine adoption. COVID-19 is exacerbating the risk of intimate partner violence (IPV) for women in abusive relationships, a known risk factor for maternal VH. This project aimed to: (1) determine if IPV impacts maternal VH in Canada; and (2) understand maternal attitudes towards routine childhood vaccines and a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in Canada.



METHODS: As part of a cross-sectional, quantitative study, 129 women completed an online survey. IPV was assessed using the Abuse Assessment Screen and the revised, short-form Composite Abuse Scale. The Parent Attitudes about Childhood Vaccines scale evaluated maternal attitudes towards routine vaccinations and a COVID-19 vaccine. Questions informed by the World Health Organization's Increasing Vaccination Model (IVM) evaluated perceived barriers and facilitators to COVID-19 vaccination.



RESULTS: In total, 14.5% of mothers were hesitant towards routine childhood vaccines, while 97.0% were hesitant towards a COVID-19 vaccine. Experiencing IPV was significantly associated with maternal COVID-19 VH (W = 683, p < 0.05). Social processes were identified as instrumental barriers and facilitators to COVID-19 vaccination, meaning that social norms and information sharing among social networks are critical in maternal vaccination decision-making.



CONCLUSIONS FOR PRACTICE: This study provides novel evidence of maternal IPV significantly impacting VH and the presence of strong maternal VH specific to a COVID-19 vaccine in the Canadian context. Further research is required to fully understand the factors that build confidence and mitigate hesitancy in mothers, especially mothers who have experienced IPV.

Language: en