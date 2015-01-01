Abstract

Logistics workers who handle cargo containers are at risk of toxic inhalation injuries, although prevalence and severities of these injuries are not well characterized. We report on a previously healthy 37-year-old supervisor who was acutely exposed to sodium metabisulphite and its thermal degradation by-products during a routine inspection of a shipping container. The employee developed chemical pneumonitis with acute non-cardiogenic pulmonary oedema and subsequent severe reactive airway dysfunction syndrome.

