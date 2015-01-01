|
Sack C, Reeb-Whitaker CK, Todorov D, Darby PS. Occup. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
36799032
Logistics workers who handle cargo containers are at risk of toxic inhalation injuries, although prevalence and severities of these injuries are not well characterized. We report on a previously healthy 37-year-old supervisor who was acutely exposed to sodium metabisulphite and its thermal degradation by-products during a routine inspection of a shipping container. The employee developed chemical pneumonitis with acute non-cardiogenic pulmonary oedema and subsequent severe reactive airway dysfunction syndrome.
