Morales MF, Girard LC, Sawrikar V, MacBeth A. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36799991
PURPOSE: Associations between prenatal earthquake exposure and children's mental health remain unclear. Moreover, there is a paucity of research using quasi-experimental statistical techniques to diminish potential selection bias. Thus, this study aimed to explore the impact of prenatal exposure to the Chilean earthquake of 2010 on children's behavioural and emotional problems between 1½ and 3 years old using propensity score matching.
Behavioural and emotional problems; Early childhood; Natural disasters; Prenatal stress; Propensity score matching