Abstract

Driver behavior recognition has become one of the most important tasks for intelligent vehicles. This task, however, is very challenging since the background contents in real-world driving scenarios are often very complex. More critically, the difference between driving behaviors is often very minor, making it extremely difficult to distinguish them. Existing methods often rely only on RGB frames (or skeleton data), which may fail to capture the minor differences between behaviors and appearance information of objects simultaneously and thus fail to achieve promising performance. To address the above issues, in this paper, we propose a bidirectional posture-appearance interaction network (BPAI-Net), which simultaneously considers RGB frames and skeleton (i.e., posture) data for driver behavior recognition. Specifically, we propose a posture-guided convolutional neural network (PG-CNN) and an appearance-guided graph convolutional network (AG-GCN) to extract appearance and posture features, respectively. To exploit the complementary information between appearance and posture, we use the appearance features from PG-CNN for guiding AG-GCN to exploit the contextual information (e.g., nearby objects) to enhance posture features. Then, we use the enhanced posture features from AG-GCN to help PG-CNN focus on critical local areas of video frames that are related to driver behaviors. In this sense, we are able to use the interaction between two modalities to extract more discriminative features and thus improve the recognition accuracy. Experimental results on Drive&Act dataset show that our method outperforms state-of-the-art methods by a large margin (67.83% vs. 63.64%). Furthermore, we collect a bus driver behavior recognition dataset and yield consistent performance gain against baseline methods, demonstrating the effectiveness of our method in real-world applications. The source code and trained models are available at github.com/SCUT-AILab/BPAI-Net/.

Language: en