Abstract

In this paper, we propose a two-level adaptive resource allocation (TARA) framework to support vehicular safety message transmissions. In particular, three types of safety messages are considered in urban vehicular networks, i.e., event-triggered messages for urgent condition warnings, periodic messages for vehicular status notifications, and messages for environmental perception. Roadside units are deployed for network management, and thus messages can be transmitted through either vehicle-to-infrastructure or vehicle-to-vehicle connections. To satisfy the requirements of different message transmissions, TARA framework consists of a group-level resource reservation module and a vehicle-level resource allocation module. Particularly, the resource reservation module is designed to allocate resources to support different types of message transmissions for each vehicle group at the first level. To learn the implicit relationship between the resource demand and message transmission requests, a supervised learning model is devised in the resource reservation module, where to obtain the training data we further propose a sequential resource allocation (SRA) scheme. Based on historical network information, SRA scheme offline optimizes the allocation of sensing resources, i.e., choosing vehicles to provide perception data, and communication resources. With resources reserved for each group, the vehicle-level resource allocation module is then devised to distribute specific resources for each vehicle to satisfy the differential requirements in real-time. Extensive simulation results demonstrate the effectiveness of TARA framework in terms of the high packet delivery ratio and low latency for message transmissions, and the high quality of collective environmental perception.

