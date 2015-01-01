Abstract

Bus priority signal control can reduce bus delay at intersections and improve bus operation efficiency. The existing research focus mainly on bus priority control methods at isolated intersections, as well as urban arterial corridors. Rarely existing works consider a network-level bus priority control. Treating regional-wide intersections can be challenging, given that more traffic directions and large multi-modal traffic volume should be considered. The conventional transit signal priority (TSP) research focus on the delay of buses and social vehicles and neglect the delay of pedestrians. To fill these gaps, this paper proposes a regional coordinated bus priority signal control (RCBPSC) method, which is a network-level bus priority control method considering pedestrian and passenger delays. This method is divided into two stages. The first stage is the regional coordinated signal control to obtain the basic signal timing schemes. The second stage is the bus priority signal control. At this stage, the timing schemes at each intersection will be adjusted according to the bus arrival time and the delays. In order to verify the effectiveness of this method, we choose four intersections in Chengdu to study. The results show that the total delay of the proposed method at the first stage (control case 1) can be reduced by 602s (2.3%) and 606s (3.7%) comparing with the conventional timing method in the peak and non-peak period. At the second stage, the proposed method can reduce more pedestrian delay than the conventional TSP method in both scenario 1 and scenario 2.

Language: en