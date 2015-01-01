Abstract

The appearance of fatigue is not conducive to driving activities because this state can affect driving performance and even cause life-threatening consequences. To reduce various traffic accidents caused by fatigue, researchers began to explore effective fatigue monitoring systems to detect this unfavorable state early. This paper systematically surveys the research on driving fatigue monitoring from three aspects: data acquisition, feature extraction, and fatigue assessment. Furthermore, this paper analyzes the differences between active and passive fatigue, fatigue and sleepiness, as well as fatigue and transportation scenarios. Finally, some open issues on driving fatigue monitoring are proposed, which will be the key research directions for future developments.

