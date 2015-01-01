SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang Z, Ning H, Zhou F. IEEE Trans. Intel. Transp. Syst. 2022; 23(11): 19999-20020.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))

DOI

10.1109/TITS.2022.3189346

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The appearance of fatigue is not conducive to driving activities because this state can affect driving performance and even cause life-threatening consequences. To reduce various traffic accidents caused by fatigue, researchers began to explore effective fatigue monitoring systems to detect this unfavorable state early. This paper systematically surveys the research on driving fatigue monitoring from three aspects: data acquisition, feature extraction, and fatigue assessment. Furthermore, this paper analyzes the differences between active and passive fatigue, fatigue and sleepiness, as well as fatigue and transportation scenarios. Finally, some open issues on driving fatigue monitoring are proposed, which will be the key research directions for future developments.


Language: en

Keywords

Biomedical monitoring; Driving fatigue monitoring; Fatigue; fatigue analysis; fatigue assessment; fatigue data acquisition; fatigue detection; Monitoring; Sleep; Task analysis; Transportation; Vehicles

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print