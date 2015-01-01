Abstract

Though automated vehicles (AVs) are believed to play a crucial role in future transport, human driving vehicles will share the road with automated vehicles for a relatively long period. So, we need to enable automated vehicles to run along with human drivers especially when they may have conflicts in the right of way. One key problem is how to appropriately model human driving behaviors and quickly simulate their actions when training/testing automated vehicles. Many existing models were originally built for traffic flow studies and may not be suitable for automated vehicles studies. In this paper, we propose a set of new principles of human driving behaviors modeling and simulations. Then, we propose a Data-Driven Simulator (D2Sim) model for human behavior learning, description, and vehicle interaction simulation. In contrast to conventional microscopic traffic flow models, the D2Sim is a trajectory generation model that accepts rich driving environment information (e.g., lane geometry, crosswalks, traffic signals, surrounding vehicles, etc.). Different from many empirical trajectory records replay models, we can arbitrarily set the long-term intentions of the simulated vehicles and intentionally design the corner cases that had not been observed in practice. In addition, the D2Sim adopts adversarial learning to comprehend complex yet stochastic human driving behaviors from empirical data. Testing results show that the proposed model can quickly generate high-resolution trajectory data for training and testing.

Language: en