Abstract

In order to secure and evaluate the functionality of automated driving systems, it is necessary to perform tests under different environmental conditions. One relevant environmental element are road marking patterns, since they serve the purpose to regulate traffic. These patterns need to be changed frequently to display a high variety of different road marking patterns on test tracks. The study investigates and identifies effective and efficient techniques, and materials for agile altering of road marking patterns. Relevant parameters for such flexible road marking methods are the time and effort for application and removal, costs, sustainability, material visibility, removal quality, and reusability. To assess the quality of different road marking materials, the main indicator is the visibility. The authors measured the visibility with camera and Lidar sensors installed on test vehicles. In addition, they performed retroreflectometer measurements. Based on the validation of different materials, the research recommends white type I temporary road marking tape with temporary adhesion for the application on automotive proving grounds.

