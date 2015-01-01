Abstract

Conditional autonomous vehicles have attracted significant attention, and their wide-spread use is expected to further increase in the near future. However, such vehicles can send take-over requests (TORs) to a driver who may struggle to accommodate the request while immersed in non-driving-related tasks. Previous studies have focused on TOR times and cues; however, the effects of environmental conditions have not been examined rigorously. This study, with the aim of addressing the aforementioned issue, is divided into two parts: in Study 1, we examine driver responses to TORs under different environmental conditions (i.e., sunny, rainy, snowy, foggy, and night-time), and in Study 2, we examine the effects of the proposed TOR cues (augmented reality + smartphone alert) under different environmental conditions. For this investigation, a driving simulator was used for the participants' safety. Each study involves 33 participants. The results of Study 1 indicate significant differences in the take-over time, lane-change time, time-to-collision, maximum acceleration, and subjective mental workload corresponding to different environmental conditions. Furthermore, the results of Study 2 suggest that the proposed TOR cues significantly reduce the effects of environmental conditions on various take-over performances. We discuss the implication of these results in terms of the improvements in responses to TORs and investigation of the effects of environmental conditions on the responses to TORs.

