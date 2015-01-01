Abstract

A connected network of automated vehicles on roads can increase the driving safety of driverless vehicles (i.e., autonomous vehicles). The critical level of dangerous situations on the road while driving can be increased by the speed, orientation, and traffic density of the vehicles involved. Therefore, there is a need for a maneuvering mechanism that handles both the current driving vehicle and the oncoming vehicles headed toward an emergency zone (e.g., road hazard and road accident spot). In this paper, we present a context-aware navigation protocol (CNP) that enhances the safety of vehicles driving in urban roads. Firstly, CNP includes a collision avoidance module that builds on both vehicular networks and on-board sensors to track vehicles' behaviors, and this module analyzes the driving risks to determine the necessary maneuvers in dangerous situations. Secondly, CNP establishes a collision mitigation strategy that limits the severity of collision damages in hazardous road during non-maneuverable scenarios. We conducted a theoretical analysis as well as extensive simulations to prove and evaluate the effectiveness of CNP. The results show that CNP can reduce communication overhead from a baseline scheme by up to 60% while the risk of road collisions is less than 5%.

