Citation
Leicht L, Walter M, Mathissen M, Antink CH, Teichmann D, Leonhardt S. IEEE Trans. Intel. Transp. Syst. 2022; 23(5): 4767-4777.
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: For driver state estimation, physiological features might be promising input parameters. As cable-bound sensing of these parameters is impractical for ubiquitous monitoring, the measurement certainly has to be based on unobtrusive and contact-free technologies. In this work, unobtrusive methods for heart rate (HR) and respiration rate (RR) monitoring, including a hybrid imaging approach, are evaluated under simulated and real driving conditions.
Keywords
Vehicles; Sensors; Heart rate; Physiology; camera; capacitive ECG; Hybrid imaging; Imaging; non-contact; Temperature measurement; unobtrusive; vital signs; Webcams