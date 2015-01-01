|
Citation
|
Horberry T, Mulvihill C, Fitzharris M, Lawrence B, Lenné M, Kuo J, Wood D. IEEE Trans. Intel. Transp. Syst. 2022; 23(6): 5350-5359.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Driver fatigue and distraction are major road safety issues globally; developing driver state detection and warning technology to help reduce impairment-related incidents is a promising approach. The aim of this case study was to design an effective Human Machine Interface (HMI) for a near-market driver warning system primarily aimed at commercial truck driving. A human-centered design (HCD) process was employed for the development and evaluation. Application of HCD here was a multi-stage iterative process: a comprehensive literature review; developing a context of use description; undertaking truck driver interviews; identifying user needs and associated design requirements; conducting two design workshops; operationalizing the design; running HMI evaluation studies, and finalizing the HMI concepts. As a result of the iterative HCD process, the HMI comprises a multi-modal warning system (visual, auditory and tactile) with two levels for driver fatigue and an escalating system for driver distraction. Following this successful HCD process, further on-road evaluation work is proposed before the final version of the HMI is manufactured.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Australia; Safety; Vehicles; Fatigue; Alarm systems; Task analysis; Visualization; driver distraction; driver fatigue; driver warning systems; Human centered design