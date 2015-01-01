Abstract

In recent years, the number of traffic accident deaths due to distracted driving has been increasing dramatically. Fortunately, distracted driving can be detected by the rapidly developing deep learning technology. Nevertheless, considering that real-time detection is necessary, three contradictory requirements for an optimized network must be addressed: a small number of parameters, high accuracy, and high speed. We propose a new D-HCNN model based on a decreasing filter size with only 0.76M parameters, a much smaller number of parameters than that used by models in many other studies. D-HCNN uses HOG feature images, L2 weight regularization, dropout and batch normalization to improve the performance. We discuss the advantages and principles of D-HCNN in detail and conduct experimental evaluations on two public datasets, AUC Distracted Driver (AUCD2) and State Farm Distracted Driver Detection (SFD3). The accuracy on AUCD2 and SFD3 is 95.59% and 99.87%, respectively, higher than the accuracy achieved by many other state-of-the-art methods.

Language: en