Abstract

Pedestrians represent acutely complex and agile targets whose accident prevention has the highest priority concerning highly automated vehicles in urban traffic. Consequently, detection and tracking methods are necessary to determine motion behavior quickly and with high precision. With advancing microelectronics, powerful radar sensors and novel antenna structures are available for pedestrian detection systems, which can utilize unique features such as micro-Doppler signatures in several dimensions and high resolution. This paper presents a micro-Doppler based leg tracking framework that enables behavioral indications in a few sensor cycles. An adaptive motion model representing the kinematic locomotion of a human is derived to propagate the foot motion. Joint probabilistic data association assigns the detections to the respective leg and allows its temporal filtering of the position, micro-Doppler velocity, and kinematic parameters using an extended Kalman filter yielding real-time implementation capability. The presented approach provides the entire signal chain from raw radar data processing to extended multi-object state estimation based on highly relevant safety-critical motion maneuvers measured with radar parameterization corresponding to current serial short-range sensors.

