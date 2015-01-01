Abstract

In this paper we provide a proof of principle of a new method for addressing the ethics of autonomous vehicles (AVs), the Data-Theories Method, in which vehicle crash data is combined with philosophical ethical theory to provide a guide to action for AV algorithm design. We use this method to model three scenarios in which an AV is exposed to risk on the road, and determine possible actions for the AV. We then examine how different philosophical perspectives on agent partiality, or the degree to which one can act in one's own self-interest, might address each scenario. This method shows why modelling the ethics of AVs using data is essential. First, AVs may sometimes have options that human drivers do not, and designing AVs to mimic the most ethical human driver would not ensure that they do the right thing. Second, while ethical theories can often disagree about what should be done, disagreement can be reduced and compromises found with a more complete understanding of the AV's choices and their consequences. Finally, framing problems around thought experiments may elicit preferences that are divergent with what individuals might prefer once they are provided with information about the real risks for a scenario. Our method provides a principled and empirical approach to productively address these problems and offers guidance on AV algorithm design.

Language: en