Citation
Cong S, Wang W, Liang J, Chen L, Cai Y. IEEE Trans. Intel. Transp. Syst. 2022; 23(7): 8477-8487.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))
DOI
Abstract
This paper proposes a new avoidance control model for automatic vehicle in facing dangerous lane-changing behavior. Firstly, the new lane-changing probability factor based on Gaussian-mixture-based hidden Markov model is constructed to predict the lateral-vehicle lane-changing probability and output the pre-control parameters. Secondly, the back propagation neural network avoidance model, which combined with driver's avoidance behavior, is developed for achieving the instantaneous collision avoidance control. Moreover, the optimal solution between control parameters and vehicle stability is obtained by using linear quadratic regulator. Finally, the accuracy of the avoidance model is verified by the semi-physical driver-in-the-loop simulation based on PreScan/Simulink.
Language: en
Keywords
back propagation neural network; collision avoidance; Collision avoidance; dangerous lane-changing probability; hidden Markov model; Hidden Markov models; mixed connected vehicle; Neural networks; Predictive models; Stability criteria; Traffic safety; Trajectory; Wheels