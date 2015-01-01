Abstract

Connected vehicles are potential solutions to address some of the existing challenges in transportation systems, such as emission, traffic congestion, and fuel consumption. However, vehicular communication networks endure from reliability and security issues. Cyber-attacks with performance-disrupting purposes can lead to catastrophic collisions in connected vehicles and increase traffic congestion. To ensure safety and reliability, a monitoring system with the capability of diagnosing cyber-attacks is necessary for connected vehicles. In this study, we consider a platoon of connected vehicles equipped with cooperative adaptive cruise control (CACC) that is subjected to a specific type of cyber-attack, namely "False Data Injection" (FDI) attack. A smart FDI attack is modeled with ghost vehicles injection into the connected vehicles network to disrupt the performance of the whole system. To ease the analysis, we develop a partial differential equation (PDE) model for the CACC vehicle dynamics using its ordinary differential equations (ODE). Furthermore, a PDE observer is designed to detect the FDI attack and locate the attack's injection point in the platoon. Lyapunov stability theory has been utilized to verify the observer's convergence under no-attack scenario and study residuals' behaviors in the presence of the attack. A non-zero constant threshold is considered to provide robustness in attack detection despite the measurement noises. Eventually, the effectiveness of the proposed algorithm is evaluated with simulation studies.

Language: en