Abstract

Distracted driving refers to multisensory integration and attention shifts between attentional driving and different interferences from different modalities, including visual and auditory stimuli. Here, we compared the behavioral performance with interacting multisensory distractors during attentional driving. Then, the independent component analysis (ICA) and event-related spectral perturbation (ERSP) were applied to investigate the neural oscillation changes. The behavioral results showed that the response times (RTs) increased when distractors appeared in response to attentional driving. Moreover, the RTs were longer when the distractor interference was presented in the auditory modality compared with the visual modality. Eye movement intervals showed shorter tracking saccades under distractor interference. These results may indicate that attentional driving performance was impaired under the exposure to multisensory distractor interference. The ERSPs under visual and auditory distraction exposure showed decreased beta power in the frontal area, increased theta and delta power in the central area, and decreased alpha power in the parietal area. During this process, distracted driving under cross-modal sensory interference required more neural oscillation involvement. Moreover, the visual modality showed increased gamma power in the frontal, central, parietal and occipital areas, while the auditory modality showed decreased gamma power in the frontal area, indicating that auditory interference could intervene in top-down attentional processing.

