Abstract

Background

Three-dimensional (3D) documentation of crime and crash scenes is common practice during forensic and medicolegal investigations. Such documentation at a scene is usually carried out by specially trained personnel using various 3D imaging devices and methods, such as terrestrial laser scanners. Unfortunately, this causes the implementation of 3D documentation at the scenes to be expensive and not readily accessible. In 2020, Apple introduced a light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensor into their high-end mobile devices. In 2022, Recon-3D, an iOS application (app), was launched. This app turns an iPhone or iPad into a 3D scanner and is specifically targeted at crime and crash scene applications.



Objectives

The aim of this study was to test the Recon-3D app based on exemplary scenarios to see whether this technology is generally applicable to document crime or crash scenes.



Materials and Methods

An iPhone 13 Pro in combination with the Recon-3D app was used to document two indoor scenarios, a mock-up crime scene and a garage, as well as an outdoor scenario of a parked car. Each scenario was documented multiple times.



Results

On average, data acquisition for one scene took less than 2 min. Known distances within the scenes were measured with a mean absolute error of 0.22 cm and a standard deviation of 0.18 cm.



Conclusion

The imaging workflow was simple and quick, enabling any person to perform 3D documentation at a crime or crash scene. Overall, Recon-3D appeared to be a useful application for forensic investigators.

Language: en