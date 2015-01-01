|
Feng Z, Lovreglio R, Yiu TW, Acosta DM, Sun B, Li N. Smart Sustain. Built Environ. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE In the construction sector, site excavation is one of the most dangerous and challenging activities. Proper training can be an effective way to mitigate excavation hazards. Virtual reality (VR) has been used as an effective training tool to enhance safety performance in various industries. However, little attention has been paid to the potential of this technology for construction excavation safety training.
Construction safety; Excavation hazards; Excavation safety; Hazard identification; Practical performance; Safety training