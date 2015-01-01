|
Citation
|
Blamah NV, Magidimisha-Chipungu H, Dayomi M, Popoola AA. Smart Sustain. Built Environ. 2021; 12(1): 1-26.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE This paper sought to uncover the intrinsic determinants of the choice of transport modes in Nigeria's capital city, Abuja, based on commuters' perceptions on different modes of transport. The ultimate goal of the study was to come up with suitable multifaceted measures to deter private car usage, while refocusing society's mind-set towards alternative forms of transport, thereby keying into some transport-related sustainable development goals (SDG) goals.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Abuja commuters; Descriptive perceptions; Environmental sustainability; Intrinsic determinants; Mode choice; Societal mind-set