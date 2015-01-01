|
Sakib MN, Chaspari T, Behzadan AH. Smart Sustain. Built Environ. 2021; 11(4): 1017-1041.
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
unavailable
PURPOSE As drones are rapidly transforming tasks such as mapping and surveying, safety inspection and progress monitoring, human operators continue to play a critical role in ensuring safe drone missions in compliance with safety regulations and standard operating procedures. Research shows that operator's stress and fatigue are leading causes of drone accidents. Building upon the authors' past work, this study presents a systematic approach to predicting impending drone accidents using data that capture the drone operator's physiological state preceding the accident.
Accident prediction; Construction safety; Deep learning; Feedforward neural network; Physiological signal; Unmanned aerial vehicle