Abstract

PURPOSE The main purpose of this research is to achieve the evacuation strategy of people in high-rise office buildings. This purpose is achieved by identifying the individuals' behaviors during a fire accident and the relationship between these behaviors and their risk perception.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The method of this study is mixed-methods type. The first stage was carried out using the qualitative method and descriptive phenomenology and the analyses were done using the Colaizzi method, and the second stage was carried out using the quantitative method of field descriptive survey type whose analyses were conducted through SPSS software.



FINDINGS The results reveal that the individuals attempting evacuation from the upper floors above the fire level were mostly injured and the ones who remained in the building and got help from fire fighters were rescued. At the end, the study goes on to suggest the stay-in-place approach with regards to the behaviors formed in individuals, closed plan of architectural design, lack of suitable fire extinguishers as well as inappropriate individual trainings. Research limitations/implications Lack of similar research in the field of fire in Iran caused bottlenecks such as lack of cooperation of relevant organizations in the path of the research. Another factor that limited the present research was the determination of people trapped in fire. In this case, those who were present in the incident had to be chosen and the questionnaire was completed based on their opinions. This limited the research for reasons such as the relocation of some people from buildings or their death. Practical implications The practical results of this research can be used in reviewing the rules and regulations of high-rise building fire code. By properly compiling the regulations of high-rise building codes based on this research, human injuries in fire hazards can be greatly prevented. Due to the collapse of the Plasco building in Iran and the creation of inappropriate memories in the minds of people of high-rise buildings, with the construction of buildings based on the rules and regulations in accordance with the fire code, the construction market as well as the sale and purchase of such buildings will flourish and numerous financial and job turnovers are created in the field of this type of buildings.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study is innovative in determining appropriate evacuation strategy that are related to the individuals' risk perception in high-rise buildings, as well as achieving results to review the rules and regulations of high-rise office buildings based on the high-rise building fire code.

