|
Citation
|
Nwadike AN, Wilkinson S. International Journal of Building Pathology and Adaptation 2021; 40(1): 76-100.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE The New Zealand building code has played a vital role in reducing the impact of disasters in the built environment. Following the nature of earthquake occurrences, the associated impacts such as building collapse and the increase in technological innovation in the building sector, the New Zealand building code has been frequently amended. The building code amendment ensures that buildings and other related infrastructures can withstand the impact of ground shaking without substantial damages to buildings. The purpose of this paper is to identify and explore the benefits of building code amendments in New Zealand.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Amendment; Benefits; Building code; Earthquake; New Zealand; Resilience