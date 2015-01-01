SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhang W, Zhang Y. J. Marine Sci. Eng. 2023; 11(2): e422.

(Copyright © 2023, Australia New Zealand Marine Biotechnology Society, Publisher MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/jmse11020422

unavailable

An autonomous ship refers to a ship that achieves autonomous operation in ship navigation, management, maintenance, cargo transportation and other aspects. Due to the uncertainty in the risks posed by autonomous ship navigation, its risk assessment attracts great attention from researchers. By analyzing the historical accident statistics, this paper gives a comprehensive analysis from the perspective of "Man-Ship-Environment-Management". In addition, a quantitative evaluation method based on the Entropy-TOPSIS-Coupling coordination model is proposed, which presents a comprehensive assessment of the risks of autonomous ship navigation safety. Furthermore, scientific forecasts and suggestions for improvement are put forward according to the evaluation results.


Language: en

autonomous ships’ navigation safety; coupling coordination model; entropy weight method; risk assessment; TOPSIS method

