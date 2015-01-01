Abstract

It is common for companies that are in the process of implementing the Last Planner System (LPS) journey to attempt an increase in productive work and a reduction in waste, such as contributory and noncontributory work. Even though the LPS has proven to have a synergy with the health and safety requirements, companies with deficient health and safety management systems tend to classify work involving substandard acts or conditions as standard, and then pretend to benchmark against other companies that are indeed performing safe work. The following work introduces a framework to simultaneously register and analyze productive, contributory, and noncontributory work, with the substandard acts and conditions in a construction site, allowing for the measurement of production and health & safety indicators simultaneously. In the absence of technology that automatically captures these indicators, it is proposed that simultaneous measurements be made through direct inspections and photo and video recording by means of a handheld camera. The proposed continuous improvement framework follows the steps indicated below: (1) defining the productive, contributory, and noncontributory work with surveys performed on the most representative stakeholders of the industry; (2) proposing a new classification of production and safety work; (3) assessing the level of application of the LPS in the company; (4) measuring the indicators; (5) improving the use of the LPS and performing new measurements; (6) statistically linking deadly, serious, and minor accidents, standard and substandard acts, standard and substandard conditions, and productive, contributory, and noncontributory work. This framework was applied to a case study of a building project in Lima and the results were improved simultaneous indicators, especially the health and safety indicators. Automated classification of productive and nonproductive work using technology still represents a challenge.

