Abstract

BACKGROUND: During adolescence, due to the lack of stability in the mental state of adolescents, they mainly face many problems that can lead to the emergence of emotional/behavioral problems in them.



Aims: In the present study, the comparison of the effects of Mode Deactivation therapy(MDT) and emotion regulation therapy (ERT) on the reduction of internalizing and externalizing symptoms in adolescent girls.



Methods: The current research is a semi-experimental type with a pre-test-post-test with a control group. Among the teenagers visiting the clinics of Isfahan city, 30 people were diagnosed with behavioral/emotional problems through interviews, and they had the conditions to enter the research, they were selected and placed in three groups (10 people) MDT, ERT, and control, the subjects in the intervention groups received 8 sessions of 90 minutes for 8 weeks, and the individuals in the control group were placed on a waiting list and did not receive any intervention during this period. Before and after the intervention, all participants answered the adolescent Behavior Inventory Questionnaire (Achenbach & Rescular, 2002). Data were analyzed using a multivariate analysis of covariance.



Results: The findings showed that ERT intervention had significant differences in the variables of internalization syndrome, anxiety/depression components, withdrawal, and externalization syndrome compared to MDT and control groups (P<0.05). The MDT intervention group also had a significant difference in the subscales of physical complaints compared to the control group and ERT(P<0.05), but both intervention groups in the subscales of aggression and lawlessness were significantly different from the control group(P<0.05) but are not significantly different from each other(P>0.05)



Conclusion: The results showed that ERT intervention is more effective than MDT in reducing the emotional and behavioral problems of adolescents due to the provision of objective and tangible training.

