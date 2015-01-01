Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-injury is a mechanism that adolescents use to protect their fragile self in coping with the pressures of adolescence. Several studies have indicated that social cognition is involved in a variety of behavioral problems and mental disorders. Also, studies have shown the mediating role of distress tolerance in adolescents' tendency to self-injury behaviors. However, no study has been conducted to examine simultaneously the mediating role of distress tolerance in the relationship between social cognition and adolescents' self-injury behaviors.



Aims: the present study aimed to model the structural relationships of social cognition with self-injury behaviors mediated by adolescent distress tolerance.



Methods: The research method was correlational, structural equations modeling type. The statistical population of the study included all adolescents aged 14-16 years who were studying in public schools in Karaj in the academic year of 2020-2021. Among them, 247 were selected using a convenience sampling method and through virtual networks and were evaluated using Social Cognition Questionnaires (Nejati et al., 2018), Inventory of Statements about Self-injury (ISAS) (Klonsky & Glenn, 2009), and the Distress Tolerance Scale (Simons, & Gaher, 2005). Structural equation method and SPSS23 and Smart PLS3 software were used to analyze the data.



Results: The direct and negative effects of social cognition on self-injury behaviors were significant (P< 0.05), but the indirect effect of social cognition on self-injury behaviors was not significant. The direct and negative effects of DISTRESS tolerance on self-injury behaviors were significant

(P< 0.01).



Conclusion: According to the results, it can be concluded that distress tolerance and social cognition are important factors affecting adolescents' self-injury behaviors, so these factors should be considered in prevention and treatment programs.

Language: en