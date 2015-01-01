SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jeong SH, Kim EY, Lee SJ, Choi WJ, Oh C, Sung HJ, Kim J. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(4): e563.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/healthcare11040563

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

As the number of elderly drivers rapidly increases worldwide, interest in the dangers of driving is growing as accidents rise. The purpose of this study was to conduct a statistical analysis of the driving risk factors of elderly drivers. In this analysis, data from the government organization's open data were used for the secondary processing of 10,097 people. Of the 9990 respondents, 2168 were current drivers, 1552 were past drivers but were not driving presently, and 6270 did not have a driver's license; the participants were divided into groups accordingly. The elderly drivers who were current drivers had a better subjective health status than those who were not. Visual and hearing aids were used in the current driving group, and their depression symptoms reduced as they drove. The elderly who were current drivers experienced difficulties while driving in terms of decreased vision, hearing loss, reduced arm/leg reaction speed, decreased judgment of the road conditions such as signals and intersections, and a decreased sense of speed. The results suggest that elderly drivers are unaware of the medical conditions that can negatively affect their driving. This study contributes to the safety management of elderly drivers by understanding their mental and physical status.


Language: en

Keywords

discomfort; driving risk; elderly; health; medical conditions; recognition

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print