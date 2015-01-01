SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Engen OA, Lindøe PH, Sverre Braut G. Safety Sci. 2023; 161: e106079.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2023.106079

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper addresses the role of standardization in risk governance and explores challenges when unifying different system logics and standardizations in the regulator-regulated relationships in different industrial, political, and cultural contexts. High-risk regulatory regimes have been at the forefront in developing regulations management, founded on function-, purpose- and goal-based regulations. A key perspective in our analysis is to examine the importance of "standardization" as an institutional approach and regulatory mechanism. The new era of free trade and globalization causes constant reorganization in industries that are trying to seize opportunities and increase competitiveness. The high-risk industries today, therefore, are undergoing major changes, due to downsizing and mergers, which inevitably affect and challenge their safety levels. The paper bases its discussion on several empirical studies of industrial dynamics and innovation in petroleum, mainly from the empirical context of the North Sea petroleum region.


Language: en

Keywords

Functional regulation; Norwegian petroleum industry; Risk regulation; Standards; Tri-partite; Trust

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print