SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Xiong Y, Zhang C, Qi H. Safety Sci. 2023; 161: e106070.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2023.106070

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The Fire Safety Education Policy (FSEP) is critical in raising public awareness of fire prevention and reducing man-made fires. The FSEP evaluation system was constructed based on text mining technology and the policy modeling consistency (PMC) index model, and ten representative FSEP were evaluated quantitatively. The results showed that among the 10 FSEP, one policy had the perfect consistency, two had a great consistency, and seven had acceptable consistency. Meanwhile, FSEP with a longer time frame scored higher, while short-term and more specific policies scored relatively lower. The PMC-Surface of representative policies showed that the lower scores of policy release agency (X2) and policy tool (X6) are the main reasons for the concave surface. The findings suggest that FSEP still has much room for improvement regarding policy release agency authority and policy tool selection. This study clarifies the strengths and weaknesses of FSEP in China and provides theoretical references for its optimization.


Language: en

Keywords

Fire safety education; PMC-index model; Policy evaluation; Quantitative

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print