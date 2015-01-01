Abstract

The Fire Safety Education Policy (FSEP) is critical in raising public awareness of fire prevention and reducing man-made fires. The FSEP evaluation system was constructed based on text mining technology and the policy modeling consistency (PMC) index model, and ten representative FSEP were evaluated quantitatively. The results showed that among the 10 FSEP, one policy had the perfect consistency, two had a great consistency, and seven had acceptable consistency. Meanwhile, FSEP with a longer time frame scored higher, while short-term and more specific policies scored relatively lower. The PMC-Surface of representative policies showed that the lower scores of policy release agency (X2) and policy tool (X6) are the main reasons for the concave surface. The findings suggest that FSEP still has much room for improvement regarding policy release agency authority and policy tool selection. This study clarifies the strengths and weaknesses of FSEP in China and provides theoretical references for its optimization.

Language: en