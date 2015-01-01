|
Chauhan R, Dhamaniya A, Arkatkar S, Haque MM. Safety Sci. 2023; 161: e106075.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
Rear-end crashes at signalized intersections are attributed to different traffic behavior and operational characteristics. However, the influences of homogenous traffic conditions in developed countries and heterogeneous traffic conditions in low and middle-income developing countries like India are rarely explored. This study aims to examine the spatial-temporal characteristics of rear-end crash risk at signalized intersections characterized by lane-disciplined homogeneous and non-lane-based heterogeneous traffic conditions. In particular, this study has applied a conflict-based safety assessment framework to compare the rear-end crash risks across these traffic conditions. Vehicular trajectory data of vehicles at four signalized intersections, one in the homogeneous and three in heterogeneous traffic conditions, is analyzed. Rear-end conflicts position and time of occurrence in the upstream and downstream section of the stop-line are identified and modeled by extreme value models.
Conflict-based safety measures; Non-lane disciplined traffic; Rear-end conflicts; Signalized intersection