Rike PO, Aa SG, Storenes AK, Stadskleiv K, Eliassen CF. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 93: 23-33.

OBJECTIVE
Investigate medical, demographic and neuropsychological variables associated with driving in patients with cerebral palsy (CP).

Methods
This study has a retrospective cohort design. A follow-up survey was sent to former patients with CP that previously had passed a multidisciplinary driving assessment. Participants included a total of 17 persons, 3 men and 14 women, mean age 26 years at follow-up. The follow-up survey included data from driving training, self-reported driving behaviour and measures of perceived pain and fatigue. The survey data was analysed in comparison with retrospective medical and neuropsychological data.

Results
Two-thirds of the participants had obtained a valid driver's license at the time of follow-up. Cognitive impairments were found within both the driving and non-driving group, but more severely among the non-drivers. A subgroup had been repeatedly involved in traffic incidents and crashes.

Conclusion
When assessing fitness to drive in persons with CP, clinicians need to give realistic prognostics based on a multidisciplinary clinical assessment before starting the arduous and costly process that obtaining a driving license represents.


Language: en

Keywords

Cerebral palsy; Cognition; Crashes; Driving; Driving health requirements

