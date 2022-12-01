Abstract

Researchers have predicted that "vulnerable road users" (VRUs) such as pedestrians will feel less vulnerable and thus take more risks around autonomous vehicles (AVs) than around human-operated vehicles (HOVs). However, data on the behaviours pedestrians are likely to display during passing as well as crossing interactions with AVs - particularly from naturalistic studies - are currently lacking. Such data could help inform AV system designers and authorities, as well as researchers. So, a novel study was conducted in London, UK. Perceived vulnerability was gauged via a survey on hypothetical pedestrian-vehicle interactions (N = 267). Behaviours were observed during real crossing and passing interactions with AV shuttle pods in a shared space (N = 330). While pedestrians were the main focus, joggers and cyclists were also frequenting the observation site and were included in the analysis of passing interactions. The survey results showed that pedestrians were not perceived to be less vulnerable around AVs. Diminishing initial boldness in the crossing interactions, and high yielding in the passing interactions, supported this, demonstrating that VRUs were not taking undue risks; rather, they appeared to be experiencing some uncertainty and discomfort. Further results showed other VRU behaviours (gap acceptance, inattention, hesitation, changes in speed, explicit communication, a side preference) may be relevant in AV interactions, but not necessarily to the same degree as when around HOVs or not in line with UK road rules. Positive conclusions were drawn for AV programming, and for safety, at least in the short term, but concerns regarding mobility need addressing.

Language: en