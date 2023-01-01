Abstract

Pedestrians are usually referred to as the most vulnerable road users because they lack sound protection against crashes. The danger of collisions for pedestrians increases at intersection crosswalks due to the non-compliance behaviour of pedestrians at such multi-directional traffic locations. To acquire a greater comprehension, it is indeed imperative to understand pedestrian behaviour at such sites. Therefore, this systematic review aims to assess the risk associated with non-compliance behaviour and the primary causes of non-compliance behaviour at intersections. The study also explored the relationship between time pressure and non-compliance road crossing behaviour. The authors searched the Web of Science, Google Scholar, Scopus, and Semantic to identify the required studies. After excluding books, review papers, non-English research, proceedings, duplicates, and irrelevant studies, 73 pieces of literature were identified for the review process. The current study enlisted all the elements that influence the non-compliance behaviour of pedestrians. Many factors, such as time of day, weather conditions, land use, etc., have a substantial effect on non-compliance but have not been sufficiently studied to establish broad conclusions. Consequently, in exploring the fundamental reasons for non-compliance behaviour, it was found that time--saving or being in a hurry is one of the strong influencers for non-compliance behaviour. Hence, these findings indicate a positive correlation between time pressure and the non-compliance behaviour of pedestrians. However, even though time pressure is a primary source of non-compliance, studies illustrating the impact of time pressure on pedestrian decision-making behaviour are extremely limited. Furthermore, because all time pressure studies have been limited to midblock crossings, it is worthwhile to assess the role of time pressure in pedestrian safety in complex intersection scenarios.

