Abstract

Speeding, the most frequent traffic offense, is a key contributor to road crashes. This study explores the psychological factors affecting drivers' speeding behavior (exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 10%) based on the extended theory of planned behavior (TPB). The scale incorporating TPB constructs and additional variables (Type A personality, risk perception, and driving habit) was developed to collect empirical data, and 945 valid samples were obtained. The reliability and validity of the developed scales were verified, and a structural equation model of drivers' speeding behavior was established to explore the causal relationship between speeding behavior and psychological characteristics and the interrelationships between TPB variables (speeding intention, attitude, subjective norm, and perceived behavioral control), explicit cognition predictors (risk perception and Type A personality) and implicit habitual factors (driving habit). The results showed that speeding intention and driving habit positively correlated with self-reported speeding behavior. In addition, attitude and risk perception positively correlated with speeding intention. Although Type A personality trait had no significant effects on speeding behaviors, it had significant effects on attitude and risk perception. In addition, the results of the mediation analysis demonstrated that speeding intention, driving habit, and attitude toward speeding are the most influential factors. Attitude and risk perception have a significant indirect effect on speeding behavior mediated by speeding intention. Drivers' attitudes, driving habits, and risk perception played a mediating role in the relationships between Type A personality traits and speeding behavior. The findings yield insights into useful information and directions for designing road safety interventions, developing driver education and training programs, and strengthening social messaging aimed at the general public.

