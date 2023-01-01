Abstract

Electroencephalogram (EEG) was used to analyze the differences in brain area activation correlations between driving distraction (visual distraction, auditory distraction, and cognitive distraction) and normal driving. Thirty subjects participated in this study. Three subtasks were designed, which occurred randomly during driving simulation, to investigate the effects of different distractions on the drivers' neural activity. The drivers' right intraorbital superior frontal gyrus and right infraorbital frontal gyrus were significantly activated during visual distraction driving, while the superior frontal gyrus, right dorsolateral region were significantly activated during auditory distracted driving, and the right intraorbital superior frontal gyrus, right infraorbital frontal gyrus and superior frontal gyrus, and right dorsolateral region were significantly activated during cognitive distraction. This intrinsic neural activity in brain regions is expressed through extrinsic driving performance. It was found that auditory distracted driving, with the lowest activation in the right frontal lobe, had the least effect on lateral control of the vehicle, and cognitive distracted driving, with the highest activation in the right frontal lobe, had the greatest effect on lateral control of the vehicle. Therefore, we suggest that prefrontal cortical areas, especially the right frontal cortical area, are most affected by distracted driving.

Language: en