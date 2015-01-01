|
Citation
|
Narayanan S, Antoniou C. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2023; 168: e103581.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
There is a growing popularity for shared mobility services. With their penetration in a city, a natural phenomenon is the mode shift from conventional modes. Therefore, there is a need for a model, which is capable of capturing this phenomenon. While most existing studies have developed mode choice models consisting of a single shared mobility service, only a few studies of two modes exist. Nevertheless, no study has focused on the development of a joint mode choice model for bike-sharing, car-sharing and ride-hailing services. Hence, the objective of this research is to develop a mode choice model, which is capable of capturing the demand for the aforementioned three services simultaneously. The estimation results show the influence of socio-demographic characteristics (age, gender, education, household car-ownership and possession of public transport pass and license), trip-related variables (trip distance and travel time) and supply parameter (fleet size). For example, bike-sharing systems are more likely to be used for trips with distances up to 5 km, while car-sharing and ride-hailing systems are expected to be used for a longer distance range of 2 to 15 km. However, there is a lower probability to use the three services for travel times beyond 30 min.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bike-sharing; Car-sharing; Mobility as a Service (MaaS); Mode choice; Ride-hailing; Shared mobility