Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Non-fatal self-harm (SH) is a major risk factor for late-life suicide. A better knowledge of the clinical management of older adults who self-harm is needed to establish where improvements could be made for the implementation of effective suicide prevention interventions. We therefore assessed contacts with primary and specialised care for mental disorders and psychotropic drug use during the year before and after a late-life non-fatal SH episode.



METHOD: Longitudinal population-based study in adults aged ≥75 years with SH episode between 2007 and 2015 retrieved from the regional database VEGA. Healthcare contacts for mental disorders and psychotropic use were assessed during the year before and after the index SH episode.



RESULTS: There were 659 older adults who self-harmed. During the year before SH, 33.7% had primary care contacts with a mental disorder, 27.8% had such contacts in specialised care. Use of specialised care increased sharply after the SH, reaching a maximum of 68.9%, but this figure dropped to 19.5% by the end of the year. Use of antidepressants increased from 41% before to 60% after the SH episode. Use of hypnotics was extensive before and after SH (60%). Psychotherapy was rare in both primary and specialised care.



CONCLUSION: The use of specialised care for mental disorders and antidepressant prescribing increased after SH. The drop in long-term healthcare visits should be further explored to align primary and specialised healthcare to the needs of older adults who self-harmed. The psychosocial support of older adults with common mental disorders needs to be strengthened.

Language: en