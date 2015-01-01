Abstract

The addition of trauma to burn injuries may result in higher morbidity and mortality. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the outcomes of pediatric patients with a combination of burn and trauma injuries, and included all pediatric Burn only, Trauma only, and combined Burn-Trauma patients admitted between 2011 and 2020. Mean length of stay, ICU length of stay, and ventilator days were highest for the Burn-Trauma group. The odds of mortality were almost 13 times higher for the Burn-Trauma group when compared to the Burn only group (P =.1299). After using inverse probability of treatment weighting, the odds of mortality were almost 10 times higher for the Burn-Trauma group in comparison to the Burn only group (P <.0066). Thus, the addition of trauma to burn injuries was associated with increased odds of mortality, as well as longer ICU and overall hospital length of stay in this patient population.

