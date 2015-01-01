SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sljivic S, Agala CB, McLean SE, Williams FN, Nizamani R, Meyer AA, King BT. Am. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Southeastern Surgical Congress)

DOI

10.1177/00031348231157849

PMID

36802985

Abstract

The addition of trauma to burn injuries may result in higher morbidity and mortality. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the outcomes of pediatric patients with a combination of burn and trauma injuries, and included all pediatric Burn only, Trauma only, and combined Burn-Trauma patients admitted between 2011 and 2020. Mean length of stay, ICU length of stay, and ventilator days were highest for the Burn-Trauma group. The odds of mortality were almost 13 times higher for the Burn-Trauma group when compared to the Burn only group (P =.1299). After using inverse probability of treatment weighting, the odds of mortality were almost 10 times higher for the Burn-Trauma group in comparison to the Burn only group (P <.0066). Thus, the addition of trauma to burn injuries was associated with increased odds of mortality, as well as longer ICU and overall hospital length of stay in this patient population.


Language: en

Keywords

trauma; burns; pediatric surgery

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print