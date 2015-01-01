Abstract

Previous research has shown the utility of imaging measures of neural activity in identifying deficits in cognitive functioning in individuals with a history of child abuse. The purpose of the present study was to measure differences that may exist between individuals who reported physical, emotional, or sexual abuse as children (n = 37) vs. those who did not (n = 47) using Functional Near Infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS) during the completion of cognitive tasks of executive function. The results showed a significantly higher rate and number of errors of commission on the Conners CPT test in the child abuse group compared to the control group. The analyses also showed a statistically significant decrease in oxyhemoglobin (oxy-Hb) concentration in the left rostral prefrontal cortex in the child abuse group compared to the no-abuse group during the Wisconsin Card Sorting Test (WCST). A similar, albeit non-significant, trend toward decreased oxy-Hb concentration was observed in the child abuse group in the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (dlPFC) on the OSPAN and Connors CPT. The results suggest that the latter group may show subtle neurological deficits that persist into adulthood that may not manifest on traditional measures of cognitive function. These findings have implications for the development of remediation and treatment strategies in this population.

