Abstract

Homelessness is a multifactorial issue, influenced by structural and individual factors. These factors include health status, which has been reported to be poorer among people experiencing homelessness. Although the somatic and mental health of homeless individuals has already been studied in France, to our knowledge, no research has been conducted on neuropsychological functioning in this country. Studies out with France have identified cognitive impairments as highly prevalent among homeless people, and these impairments are likely affected by local structural factors, such as healthcare access. Therefore, we conducted an exploratory study in Paris to evaluate cognition and associated factors in homeless adults. The second objective was to identify methodological specificities to consider in a future larger-scale study and for the application of the outcomes. For this exploratory phase, 14 individuals were recruited from specific services and were interviewed regarding their social, neurological, and psychiatric history, before completing a set of cognitive tests. The results showed a high diversity of profiles in terms of demographic characteristics, including being a migrant and/or illiterate. A high proportion of participants had signs of traumatic brain injury, anxiety, depressive disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorders. Most cognitive scores were in the low average of normative data. No statistical association was found between identified risk factors and cognitive performance. Future studies should consider the sociodemographic specificities of the homeless population and design appropriate measurement tools to improve the understanding of neuropsychological profiles.

Language: en