Abstract

BACKGROUND: Increasing number of falls and fall-related injuries in an aging society give rise to the need for effective fall prevention and rehabilitation strategies. Besides traditional exercise approaches, new technologies show promising options for fall prevention in older adults. As a new technology-based approach, the hunova robot can support fall prevention in older adults. The objective of this study is to implement and evaluate a novel technology-supported fall prevention intervention using the hunova robot compared to an inactive control group. The presented protocol aims at introducing a two-armed, multi-centre (four sites) randomised controlled trial, evaluating the effects of this new approach on the number of falls and number of fallers as primary outcomes.



METHODS: The full clinical trial incorporates community-dwelling older adults at risk of falls with a minimum age of 65 years. Including a one-year follow-up measurement, all participants are tested four times. The training programme for the intervention group comprises 24-32 weeks in which training sessions are scheduled mostly twice a week; the first 24 training sessions use the hunova robot, these are followed by a home-based programme of 24 training sessions. Fall-related risk factors as secondary endpoints are measured using the hunova robot. For this purpose, the hunova robot measures the participants' performance in several dimensions. The test outcomes are input for the calculation of an overall score which indicates the fall risk. The hunova-based measurements are accompanied by the timed-up-and-go test as a standard test within fall prevention studies.



DISCUSSION: This study is expected to lead to new insights which may help establish a new approach to fall prevention training for older adults at risk of falls. First positive results on risk factors can be expected after the first 24 training sessions using the hunova robot. As primary outcomes, the number of falls and fallers within the study (including the one-year follow-up period) are the most relevant parameters that should be positively influenced by our new approach to fall prevention. After the study completion, approaches to examine the cost-effectiveness and develop an implementation plan are relevant aspects for further steps. TRIAL REGISTRATION: German Clinical Trial Register (DRKS), ID: DRKS00025897. Prospectively registered 16 August 2021, https://drks.de/search/de/trial/DRKS00025897.

