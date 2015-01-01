Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the former Soviet Union (fSU) region, which has the highest rate of institutional care worldwide, 'social orphans' -indigent children who have one or both parents living-are placed in publicly run residential institutions to receive education, food, and shelter. Few studies have focused on understanding the emotional effects of separation and life in an institutional environment on children who grow up with their families.



METHODS: Semi-structured qualitative interviews (N = 47) were conducted with 8- to 16-year-old children with a history of institutional care placement and their parents in Azerbaijan. Semi-structured qualitative interviews were conducted with 8- to 16-year-old children (n = 21) involved in the institutional care system in Azerbaijan and their caregivers (n = 26). Trained interviewers collected narratives about children's experiences prior to being separated from their families while living in an institution, as well as the impact of institutional placement on their emotional well-being. We applied thematic analysis with inductive coding.



RESULTS: Most of the children entered institutions around the school entry age. Prior to entering institutions, children had already experienced disruptions within their family environments and multiple traumatic events, including witnessing domestic violence, parental divorce, and parental substance abuse. Once institutionalized, these children may have had their mental health further impaired by a sense of abandonment, a strictly regimented life, and insufficiencies of freedom, privacy, developmentally stimulating experiences, and, at times, safety.



CONCLUSION: This study illustrates the emotional and behavioral consequences of institutional placement and the need to address accumulated chronic and complex traumatic experiences that occurred before and during institutional placement, which may affect emotion regulation and the familial and social relationships of children who lived in institutions in a post-Soviet country. The study identified mental health issues that could be addressed during the deinstitutionalization and family reintegration process to improve emotional well-being and restore family relationships.

Language: en