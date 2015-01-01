SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhang J, Ma L, Liu Y, Tong X, Zhou Y. Crit. Rev. Toxicol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10408444.2023.2168177

36803204

Historically, hydrogen sulfide (H(2)S) poisoning has extremely high and irreparable mortality. Currently, the identification of H(2)S poisoning needs to combine with the case scene analysis in forensic medicine. The anatomy of the deceased seldom had obvious features. There are also a few reports about H(2)S poisoning in detail. As a result, we give a comprehensive analysis of the related knowledge on the forensic aspect of H(2)S poisoning. Furthermore, we provide the analytical methods of H(2)S and its metabolite-which may assist in H(2)S poisoning identification.


poisoning; analytic method; forensic medicine; Hydrogen sulfide; thiosulfate

