Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Western Regional Alliance for Pediatric Emergency Medicine (WRAP-EM) is a multi-state, ASPR funded pediatric disaster center of excellence. WRAP-EM set out to determine the impact of health disparities on its 11 core areas.



METHODS: We conducted 11 focus groups during April 2021.



DISCUSSIONs were led by an experienced facilitator and participants could also include their thoughts on a Padlet throughout the discussion. Data were analyzed to determine overarching themes.



RESULTS: Responses focused on health literacy, health disparities, resource opportunities, addressing obstacles, and resilience building. Health literacy data highlighted the need for development of readiness and preparedness plans, community engagement in cultural and language appropriate means, and increasing diversity in training. Obstacles faced included funding, inequitable distribution of research, resources and supplies, lack of prioritization of pediatric needs, and fear of retribution from the system. Multiple already existing resources and programs were referenced highlighting the importance of best practice sharing and networking. A stronger commitment to mental health care delivery, empowerment of individuals and communities, use of telemedicine, and ongoing cultural and diverse education were recurring themes.



CONCLUSION: Results of the focus groups can be used to prioritize efforts to address and improve health disparities in pediatric disaster preparedness.

