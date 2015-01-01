Abstract

With the rise of smartphones, the potential of digital health for people with epilepsy (PWE) to forecast seizure likelihood and detect comorbid mental disorders, could revolutionize management and research prospects. At least 80% of the global population now owns a smartphone, which can additionally be connected to wearable technology. The analysis of data captured from these devices, in particular, based on artificial intelligence approaches applied to "big data", promises better phenotyping and treatment, in the era of the imminent arrival of personalized, preventive, and precision treatment for PWE. Indeed, one of the key advantages of digital health is the ability to collect and analyze large amounts of data, which can help physicians, researchers, and PWE better understands the disease and its impact on the patient's life, to facilitate better management. Additionally, digital health tools such as telemedicine and remote monitoring can help PWE stay connected to their healthcare providers and receive timely treatment and support. Lastly, digital health also has the potential to improve patient engagement and self-management of their condition.

