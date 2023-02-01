Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evidence suggests that the homeostatic disruption of zinc, copper, and selenium might contribute to the pathophysiology of mental disorders. However, the specific relationship between the serum levels of these trace elements with suicidal ideation remains poorly understood. This study aimed to investigated the association among suicidal ideation on serum levels of zinc, copper, and selenium.



METHODS: The cross-sectional study was conducted using data from a nationally representative sample of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2011-2016. Suicidal ideation was assessed using Item #9 of the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 Items. Multivariate regression models and restricted cubic splines were performed and E-value was calculated.



RESULTS: A total of 4561 participants aged 20 years and older were analyzed, of whom 4.08 % had suicidal ideation. The serum zinc levels were lower in the suicidal ideation group than in the non-suicidal ideation group (P = 0.021). In Crude Model, the serum zinc levels were associated with a higher suicidal ideation risk in the second quartile compared with the highest quartile [odds ratio (OR) = 2.63; 95 % confidence interval (CI): 1.53-4.53]. The association persisted (OR = 2.35; 95 % CI: 1.20-4.58) after full adjustment, with E-value 2.44. A nonlinear relationship was observed between serum zinc levels and suicidal ideation (P = 0.028). No relationship was observed between suicidal ideation and serum copper or selenium levels (all P > 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Decreased serum zinc levels may increase susceptibility to suicidal ideation. Future studies are needed to validate the findings of this study.

Language: en